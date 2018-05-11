Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our first CBD strain is a fine selection of the type 1:1, so it contains as much CBD as THC. Auto CBD Star contains about 10% of both of them; this makes this strain adaptable for many uses, both recreational and medical. In the second case, it can be successfully used to mitigate chronic pain and fight insomnia, besides many other possible applications. The plant is very robust, compact, early finishing with a fresh aroma of incense and musk that will surprise and entertain even the most experienced smoker. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: Auto flowering Female Indoor/Outdoor 70% Indica 20% Ruderalis 10% Sativa Flowering Time: 6 weeks Yield: up to 120 gr per plant indoor, up to 230 gr per plant outdoor THC: 10% CBD: 10% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/autoflowering-seeds/auto-cbd-star-feminized
on May 11th, 2018
A perfect strain for all the growers that love the indoor autoflowering. This strain is excellent for medical uses.
CBD Shark is an 80/20 indica-dominant cannabis strain that offers an equal ratio of THC and CBD, a cannabinoid combination that helps patients treat an array of symptoms like pain, anxiety, and inflammation without the overly intoxicating effects induced by many high-THC strains. This clear-headed hybrid descends from a Shark Shock indica, but as for its second parent, we can only be sure that it was some high-CBD variety. Its aroma is comprised of sweet notes of fruit accented by subtle hints of garlic and herb.