Our first CBD strain is a fine selection of the type 1:1, so it contains as much CBD as THC. Auto CBD Star contains about 10% of both of them; this makes this strain adaptable for many uses, both recreational and medical. In the second case, it can be successfully used to mitigate chronic pain and fight insomnia, besides many other possible applications. The plant is very robust, compact, early finishing with a fresh aroma of incense and musk that will surprise and entertain even the most experienced smoker. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: Auto flowering Female Indoor/Outdoor 70% Indica 20% Ruderalis 10% Sativa Flowering Time: 6 weeks Yield: up to 120 gr per plant indoor, up to 230 gr per plant outdoor THC: 10% CBD: 10% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/autoflowering-seeds/auto-cbd-star-feminized

ministryoc

A perfect strain for all the growers that love the indoor autoflowering. This strain is excellent for medical uses.

CBD Shark is an 80/20 indica-dominant cannabis strain that offers an equal ratio of THC and CBD, a cannabinoid combination that helps patients treat an array of symptoms like pain, anxiety, and inflammation without the overly intoxicating effects induced by many high-THC strains. This clear-headed hybrid descends from a Shark Shock indica, but as for its second parent, we can only be sure that it was some high-CBD variety. Its aroma is comprised of sweet notes of fruit accented by subtle hints of garlic and herb.

After more than 15 years in the global market, Ministry of Cannabis is one of the top breeders of premium quality cannabis seeds. Based in Barcelona (offices) and The Netherlands (production), we have Discreet Worldwide Shipping in 24 / 48 hs at our shop: ministryofcannabis.com We have production and test rooms in 3 different countries, our ambition is to offer you the level of excellence that you deserve. Our project always follows two main lines: one is to keep the availability of the classical cannabis strains (i.e. White Widow) in female form. The other is to make available the new strains that each breeder develops during the years. From our effort, we are proud to introduce to the market new strains like Carnival, Zensation, Mamacita's Cookies and God's Glue. Since january 2009 we sell only feminized seeds. Beyond expanding our seeds range offer, we offer a customer service with great attention to each customer, private or company, little or big. Making the world greener is a game that we can only win together.