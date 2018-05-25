ministryoc
on May 25th, 2018
This is, probably, one of the best indica autoflowering cannabis seeds nowadays
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Auto Northern Lights is a pure indica and is one of the most strong and famous cannabis strains. This is the autofllowering version of our Northern Lights. The taste is pungent with a sweet aftertaste, but it is somehow more round than the regular version. As a typical indica the effect is strong, producing a high level of relaxation for the body and the mind. Outdoors it can grow bigger when it receives the right amount of space and light. This strain is very uniform and it performs well in both soil and hydro. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: Autoflowering Female Indoor/Outdoor 75% Indica 25% Ruderalis Flowering Time: 5,5-6 weeks Yield: up to 120 gr per plant indoor, up to 250 gr per plant outdoor THC: Up to 15% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/autoflowering-seeds/auto-northern-lights-feminized
on May 25th, 2018
This is, probably, one of the best indica autoflowering cannabis seeds nowadays
Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. Itself a descendant of indigenous Afghani and Thai landrace strains, Northern Lights has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.
Pungently sweet, spicy aromas radiate from the crystal-coated buds, which sometimes reveal themselves in hues of purple. Northern Lights’ psychoactive effects settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and pacifying the mind in dreamy euphoria. Comfortable laziness allows patients to relieve pain and sleeplessness, while its mellow contentment roots out depression and stress. Several different Northern Lights phenotypes circulate the market, but Sensi Seeds recommends a general indoor flowering time of 45 to 50 days.