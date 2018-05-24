ministryoc
on May 24th, 2018
Best cannabis CBD strain both for medical and recreative use
Our first CBD strain is a fine selection of the type 1:1, so it contains as much CBD as THC. CBD Star contains about 12% of both of them; this makes this strain adaptable for many uses, both recreational and medical. In the second case, it can be successfully used to mitigate chronic pain and fight insomnia, besides many other possible applications. The plant is very robust, compact, early finishing, and has a fresh aroma of incense and musk that will surprise and entertain even the most experienced smoker. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: Female Indoor/Outdoor 90% Indica 10% Sativa Flowering Time: 8 weeks Yield: 500-550 gr per sq. mt. indoor, 700gr per plant outdoor THC: 12% CBD: 12% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/feminized-cannabis-seeds/cbd-star-feminized
CBD Shark is an 80/20 indica-dominant cannabis strain that offers an equal ratio of THC and CBD, a cannabinoid combination that helps patients treat an array of symptoms like pain, anxiety, and inflammation without the overly intoxicating effects induced by many high-THC strains. This clear-headed hybrid descends from a Shark Shock indica, but as for its second parent, we can only be sure that it was some high-CBD variety. Its aroma is comprised of sweet notes of fruit accented by subtle hints of garlic and herb.