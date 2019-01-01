 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. God's Glue Feminized

God's Glue Feminized

by Ministry of Cannabis

Write a review
Ministry of Cannabis Cannabis Seeds God's Glue Feminized
Ministry of Cannabis Cannabis Seeds God's Glue Feminized

About this product

This strain is derived from two Gorilla's Glue#4, one in the form of seeds brought from the US, and another in the form of a clone that has already been growing for quite some time in Amsterdam. Between its ancestors we can find members of the Chem and the Sour families, which contributed to our God's Glue ability to reach an average THC level of 25%, with peaks of 30% on selected individuals. The aroma is very complex, starting from a base of soil and diesel, completed by notes of citrus. Even though it's a hybrid, the effect is like a very strong indica, but totally happy and social. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: Female Indoor/Outdoor 60% Indica 40% Sativa Flowering Time: 9 weeks Yield: 500 gr per sq. mt. indoor, up to 800 gr per plant outdoor Flavor: soil and diesel, citrus Effect: happy and social THC: 25-30% CBD: low

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Ministry of Cannabis Logo
After more than 15 years in the global market, Ministry of Cannabis is one of the top breeders of premium quality cannabis seeds. Based in Barcelona (offices) and The Netherlands (production), we have Discreet Worldwide Shipping in 24 / 48 hs at our shop: ministryofcannabis.com We have production and test rooms in 3 different countries, our ambition is to offer you the level of excellence that you deserve. Our project always follows two main lines: one is to keep the availability of the classical cannabis strains (i.e. White Widow) in female form. The other is to make available the new strains that each breeder develops during the years. From our effort, we are proud to introduce to the market new strains like Carnival, Zensation, Mamacita's Cookies and God's Glue. Since january 2009 we sell only feminized seeds. Beyond expanding our seeds range offer, we offer a customer service with great attention to each customer, private or company, little or big. Making the world greener is a game that we can only win together.