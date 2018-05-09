mendex280
Awesome, I'm fucking dancing
When you need new, fresh energies, Mandarin Haze is the strain for you. We have selected the best Haze to give you a powerful, uplifting experience, along with a mild mandarin aroma on top of the haze undertones. This strain is surprisingly refreshing for the mind, it grows well on hydro, but reveals all the complexity of its fruity haze aroma only when properly grown in soil and carefully cured after harvest. The flowering time is very decent for a such a sativa strain. Overall, one of our favourites. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: Female Indoor/Outdoor 85% Sativa 15% Indica Flowering Time: 10 weeks Yield: 550-600 gr per sq. mt. indoor, 750gr per plant outdoor THC: 23% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/feminized-cannabis-seeds/mandarin-haze-feminized
The illustrious Haze sativa first took root in Santa Cruz, California during the 1960s where long growing seasons accommodated her lengthy flowering cycle. Since then, Haze has become the proud parent of countless hybrids around the globe, passing on its genetics from Colombia, Mexico, Thailand, and South India. Although Haze cultivators must wait patiently for Haze flowers to reach full maturation, few strains can match the high-energy, creative buzz provided by this strain. Haze's aroma is typically characterized by a spicy scent accented by hints of citrus and earthy sweetness.