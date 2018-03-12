ministryoc
on March 12th, 2018
Awesome Indica strain. An excellent option for both cannabis growers that are amateurs, and also the pros.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Northern Lights is a pure indica and is one of the most strong and famous cannabis strains. Created at the end of the '80s, NL is a little plant with wide-fingered indica leaves. The taste is pungent with a sweet after taste. As a typical indica the effect is strong, producing a high level of relax for the body and the mind. This strain is very uniform and it performs well in both soil and hydro. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: Female Indoor/Outdoor 100% Indica Flowering Time: 8 weeks Yield: 450 gr per sq. mt. indoor, up to 600 gr per plant outdoor THC: 16% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/feminized-cannabis-seeds/northern-lights-moc-feminized
on March 12th, 2018
Awesome Indica strain. An excellent option for both cannabis growers that are amateurs, and also the pros.
Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. Itself a descendant of indigenous Afghani and Thai landrace strains, Northern Lights has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.
Pungently sweet, spicy aromas radiate from the crystal-coated buds, which sometimes reveal themselves in hues of purple. Northern Lights’ psychoactive effects settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and pacifying the mind in dreamy euphoria. Comfortable laziness allows patients to relieve pain and sleeplessness, while its mellow contentment roots out depression and stress. Several different Northern Lights phenotypes circulate the market, but Sensi Seeds recommends a general indoor flowering time of 45 to 50 days.