on May 24th, 2018
With 22% THC, this sativa dominant strain is perfect for all the people looking for the best taste
This marriage creates this exceptional hybrid, where the calyxes of the Amnesia are even whiter, denser and stickier than ever. The strong effect is a combination of the happy, social effect of the sativa side (Amnesia) with the heavy body stone typical of the white experience. Easy to grow in all possible methods, it produces thick, fat, buds. This strain can take the nutrients pretty well, but do not exaggerate in the last 3-4 weeks so you will fully enjoy the blossom and grape delicious aroma. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: Female Indoor/Outdoor 75% Sativa 25% Indica Flowering Time: 9 weeks Yield: 480 gr per sq. mt. indoor, up to 500 gr per plant outdoor THC: 22% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/feminized-cannabis-seeds/ultra-white-amnesia-feminized
on May 24th, 2018
on December 2nd, 2017
so I used to smoke back in the day but gave up and smoked some of this and it was the most fucked up shit I have done im not smoking anything like this again its not for me
on July 19th, 2017
Very good taste, great high
With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is a perfect strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.