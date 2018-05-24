 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Ultra White Amnesia

Ultra White Amnesia

by Ministry of Cannabis

3.73
Ministry of Cannabis Cannabis Seeds Ultra White Amnesia

About this product

This marriage creates this exceptional hybrid, where the calyxes of the Amnesia are even whiter, denser and stickier than ever. The strong effect is a combination of the happy, social effect of the sativa side (Amnesia) with the heavy body stone typical of the white experience. Easy to grow in all possible methods, it produces thick, fat, buds. This strain can take the nutrients pretty well, but do not exaggerate in the last 3-4 weeks so you will fully enjoy the blossom and grape delicious aroma. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: Female Indoor/Outdoor 75% Sativa 25% Indica Flowering Time: 9 weeks Yield: 480 gr per sq. mt. indoor, up to 500 gr per plant outdoor THC: 22% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/feminized-cannabis-seeds/ultra-white-amnesia-feminized

3 customer reviews

3.73

ministryoc

With 22% THC, this sativa dominant strain is perfect for all the people looking for the best taste

dw125

so I used to smoke back in the day but gave up and smoked some of this and it was the most fucked up shit I have done im not smoking anything like this again its not for me

About this strain

Amnesia Haze

Amnesia Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is a perfect strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.

About this brand

Ministry of Cannabis Logo
After more than 15 years in the global market, Ministry of Cannabis is one of the top breeders of premium quality cannabis seeds. Based in Barcelona (offices) and The Netherlands (production), we have Discreet Worldwide Shipping in 24 / 48 hs at our shop: ministryofcannabis.com We have production and test rooms in 3 different countries, our ambition is to offer you the level of excellence that you deserve. Our project always follows two main lines: one is to keep the availability of the classical cannabis strains (i.e. White Widow) in female form. The other is to make available the new strains that each breeder develops during the years. From our effort, we are proud to introduce to the market new strains like Carnival, Zensation, Mamacita's Cookies and God's Glue. Since january 2009 we sell only feminized seeds. Beyond expanding our seeds range offer, we offer a customer service with great attention to each customer, private or company, little or big. Making the world greener is a game that we can only win together.