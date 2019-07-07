 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Legal Sparkling Beverage - Cranberry | CBD 1:1 10mg

by Mirth Provisions

If THC is the psychedelic artist who blows glass in a yurt, CBD is his brainy twin brother with an advanced degree the science of feelin' good. Both found in marijuana, these two potent cannabinoids work together in our Peace Tonic to give you the euphoric buzz of THC combined with the clear-headed relaxation of CBD. It’s the best of both bros.

1 customer review

5.01

hbl5

This has been my favorite cannibus product for several years now. I can only find it occasionally when I visit Spokane, WA. So far Arizona does not have access to it. It is the perfect balance of 1:1, so easy to dose and super effective. Please consider branching out to other states!

About this brand

Mirth began in Washington in 2013 with a simple mission to bring more joy to the world and make all-natural premium products for those looking to try cannabis in a new way. The company has grown into the #1 selling beverage in Washington state and Oregon, in addition to recently launching a few new product lines; Drift Sublingual Sprays, and Giant Herbal Elixirs.