Cherry Limeade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$21.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
If THC is the psychedelic artist who blows glass in a yurt, CBD is his brainy twin brother with an advanced degree the science of feelin' good. Both found in marijuana, these two potent cannabinoids work together in our Peace Tonic to give you the euphoric buzz of THC combined with the clear-headed relaxation of CBD. It’s the best of both bros.
on July 7th, 2019
This has been my favorite cannibus product for several years now. I can only find it occasionally when I visit Spokane, WA. So far Arizona does not have access to it. It is the perfect balance of 1:1, so easy to dose and super effective. Please consider branching out to other states!