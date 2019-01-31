Rfreed
on January 31st, 2019
True story: I took RELAX CBD in the morning the day of Thanksgiving. Holidays usually stress me out and I can get very uptight and outright unpleasant to be around. That Thanksgiving, I had a wonderful day! The next day, I had several family members make a point to tell me that they felt it was the BEST Thanksgiving they had ever had at my house and wanted to know what had made a difference in me. WOW - not only did I not suffer from anxiety/stress, my FAMILY was affected by my attitude. I made sure to take RELAX CBD again throughout the Christmas holiday events and had the exact same wonderful experience. Thank you Mission Farms CBD!!!