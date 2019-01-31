Awareness of CBD’s incredible health benefits is growing, but many people are still new to it. Meanwhile, new companies are popping up all the time. It’s hard to know who to trust, and trust is important. After all, these products are going in or on your body. We get it. We are a group of families committed to healthy living and the highest quality, all-natural products for our own families. So when we started Mission Farms CBD, we were committed to starting a company that would exceed our families’ expectation, as well as yours. We create Premium CBD from the Napa Valley of Hemp: Our hemp is grown outside of Bend, Oregon, in what we affectionately call the “Napa Valley of Hemp.” We have had many hemp farmers and buyers from around the world visit our farms and tell us that we have the highest quality hemp in the whole country. “Yup,” we tell them, “It’s happy hemp!” If you were a hemp plant in our field you would be happy too, eagerly producing the most CBD and nutrient-rich extract in the world. Our Hemp is . . . Grown in nutrient-rich, volcanic soil Soaked with the natural sunlight of our summer climate Fed daily by the waters of the Deschutes River Therapeutic grade for the most medical benefits Pesticide-free, chemical-free, and all-natural Planted and tended by hand Our Products are Crafted to Treat Specific Conditions: Most companies sell a plain old bottle of CBD. Not us. At Mission Farms our specialty is crafting CBD products that target specific health conditions. What do you want CBD to do for you? At Mission Farms we: We tend our plants from seed to harvest. We test everything with licensed, third-party labs to ensure that it is pure. We oversee the crafting of our products in facilities that meet all health regulations. We deliver it to you with the same confidence as when we hand it to our own family members. We offer Purity that’s Guaranteed From Farm-to-Family. That’s why we at Mission Farms guarantee that you are getting the highest quality, all-natural CBD.