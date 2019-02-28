Rfreed
on February 28th, 2019
We have had record breaking snow in Bend, OR. Keeping up with shoveling has wrecked my body. I've taken a bath soak with the RELIEVE and puts my body at ease so I can get a good nights rest. Love it!
Our Relieve CBD Bath Soaks immerse your body in the healing properties of CBD, goat milk, and essential oils for the ultimate in easing bodily aches and discomforts. EASE YOUR DISCOMFORT Our 300mg, 7oz RELIEVE CBD SOAK is a luxury goat milk bath with pain-reducing CBD and therapeutic essential oils. Spearmint Eucalyptus scent. RELIEVE CBD SOAK will: Ease your Discomfort Treat sensitive skin Relax your mind and body Hydrate & Exfoliate RELIEVE CBD SOAK is: All-Natural Chemical-free Nutrient-rich These CBD Bath Soaks deliver 300mg of CBD to tense, sore, or stressed areas throughout your body. The CBD gently passes through your skin to begin soothing your muscles and joints. CBD Soaks: Reduce inflammation Ease pain Relax tension
