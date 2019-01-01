 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Relieve CBD Oil - 1000mg

Relieve CBD Oil - 1000mg

by Mission Farms CBD

Write a review
Mission Farms CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Relieve CBD Oil - 1000mg

$99.00MSRP

About this product

Our RELIEVE CBD oil is an all-natural synergy of CBD and essential oils to ease pain and discomfort so you can focus on family, work, and play without distraction. RELIEVE CBD will: Ease Your Pain Reduce Inflammation NOT be addictive RELIEVE CBD is: All-Natural Chemical-free Non-Psychoactive Our Full size CBD Oil bottles are 1000mg CBD, which is 40 servings. If you are new to CBD, then consider our 250mg Trial Size bottle of Relieve CBD, which is 10 servings. (Click to our Mission Farms CBD page on Leafly to see all of our CBD Oils, including our Trial Sizes).

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Mission Farms CBD Logo
Awareness of CBD’s incredible health benefits is growing, but many people are still new to it. Meanwhile, new companies are popping up all the time. It’s hard to know who to trust, and trust is important. After all, these products are going in or on your body. We get it. We are a group of families committed to healthy living and the highest quality, all-natural products for our own families. So when we started Mission Farms CBD, we were committed to starting a company that would exceed our families’ expectation, as well as yours. We create Premium CBD from the Napa Valley of Hemp: Our hemp is grown outside of Bend, Oregon, in what we affectionately call the “Napa Valley of Hemp.” We have had many hemp farmers and buyers from around the world visit our farms and tell us that we have the highest quality hemp in the whole country. “Yup,” we tell them, “It’s happy hemp!” If you were a hemp plant in our field you would be happy too, eagerly producing the most CBD and nutrient-rich extract in the world. Our Hemp is . . . Grown in nutrient-rich, volcanic soil Soaked with the natural sunlight of our summer climate Fed daily by the waters of the Deschutes River Therapeutic grade for the most medical benefits Pesticide-free, chemical-free, and all-natural Planted and tended by hand Our Products are Crafted to Treat Specific Conditions: Most companies sell a plain old bottle of CBD. Not us. At Mission Farms our specialty is crafting CBD products that target specific health conditions. What do you want CBD to do for you? At Mission Farms we: We tend our plants from seed to harvest. We test everything with licensed, third-party labs to ensure that it is pure. We oversee the crafting of our products in facilities that meet all health regulations. We deliver it to you with the same confidence as when we hand it to our own family members. We offer Purity that’s Guaranteed From Farm-to-Family. That’s why we at Mission Farms guarantee that you are getting the highest quality, all-natural CBD.