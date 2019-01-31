MissionFarmsCBD
I take this Rest CBD every night before bed and I sleep like a rock. I have had insomnia for years and it is gone, now that I take this. Recommended for anyone with sleep issues!
REST CBD OIL is an all-natural, chemical-free synergy of CBD and essential oils for deep and restorative sleep. With REST CBD you will: Fall asleep Stay asleep Wake refreshed REST CBD is: All-Natural Chemical-free Non-Addictive Non-Psychoactive Our Full size CBD Oil bottles are 1000mg CBD, which is 40 servings. If you are new to CBD, then consider our 250mg Trial Size bottle of Rest CBD, which is 10 servings. (Click to our Mission Farms CBD page on Leafly to see all of our CBD Oils, including our Trial Sizes).
