About this product
REST CBD OIL is an all-natural, chemical-free synergy of CBD and essential oils for deep and restorative sleep. With REST CBD you will: Fall asleep Stay asleep Wake refreshed REST CBD is: All-Natural Chemical-free Non-Addictive Non-Psychoactive New to CBD? Try a Trial Size bottle with a money-back guarantee. Note that the Trial Size only contains 250mg CBD, which is 10 servings. Our Full size bottle (as shown in photo) is 1000mg CBD, which is 40 servings. (Click to our Mission Farms CBD page on Leafly to see all of our CBD Oils).
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.