 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Tangerine Infused Pre-Roll 1g

Tangerine Infused Pre-Roll 1g

by Mister Twister

Write a review
Mister Twister Cannabis Pre-rolls Tangerine Infused Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

A potent oil infused preroll, made with premium indoor flower and flavored with authentic terpenes. Potency is between 30% - 35% THC

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Mister Twister Logo