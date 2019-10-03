 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
miTincture - 1000mg, Premium Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil, 0% THC

by mitruehealth

5.0
Our Broad-Spectrum CBD oil tincture activates cannabinoid receptors throughout the body to help regulate, regain, and maintain your health and vitality. miTincture delivers a winning combination of CBD with abundant terpenes to give you a whole new feeling about self-care. KEY BENEFITS ∙ Stimulates your body’s healing process ∙ Makes you feel good from top to bottom ∙ Wholesome support as nature intended KEY FEATURES Our vibrant tinctures are carefully crafted to capture over 90% of all phytocannabinoid as CBD while retaining the natural terpenes. ∙ Origins ~ Organically grown hemp from the USA ∙ 0% THC ~ Rich broad-spectrum hemp oil Tinctures are a timeless method of delivering the medicinal benefits of hemp to users in small doses. Designed for sublingual application but may be used topically as well. Experience the wonder of mitruehealth CBD and take charge of your well-being today, you’ll be glad you did.

Boomer58

An excellent product that has helped me from the very beginning of taking it. I use it to stay relaxed during my busy days and noticed I am sleeping much better.

Edo123

I have pressure on my eyes and taking it daily seems to clear my vision I had my eye doctor recheck my vision after a month and vision has improved enough where I can read an additional line on eye chart that I could not read two months ago Highly recommend this product

Happyrunner

Top quality tincture that does the job! Not only gives me a great night’s sleep but works as a pain reliever whenever I need it. I have tried other oils, but nothing compares to mitruehealth!

mitruehealth processes and distributes CBD oil products of the most exceptional quality. We sell precious Broad-Spectrum, 0.0% THC, organically grown hemp farmed in the United States. Regulate, regain, and maintain your health and vitality, try mitruehealth today.