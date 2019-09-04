SarahJean92 on September 4th, 2019

My experience with this product and company has been wonderful! I’ve tried other CBD oil tinctures in the past, but all have not had as high-quality CBD oil as this. I was able to discuss what I was looking for with the folks at mitruehealth, and I was given answers immediately including where they source the product from and the standards at which the product is held to. I started on this tincture of 250mg, then bumped up to 500mg after 2 months since I could use some more help with my anxiety and stress. So far, I’ve been able to sleep better and stay calm throughout the day by religiously taking my daily dosage. Thank you, mitruehealth!!!