VG Cloud Tincture - Apple Flavor - CBD & Terpene Rich Hemp Oil - 150mg (15ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$33.99MSRP
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Our Broad-Spectrum CBD oil tincture activates cannabinoid receptors throughout the body to help regulate, regain, and maintain your health and vitality. miTincture delivers a winning combination of CBD with abundant terpenes to give you a whole new feeling about self-care. KEY BENEFITS ∙ Stimulates your body’s healing process ∙ Makes you feel good from top to bottom ∙ Wholesome support as nature intended KEY FEATURES Our vibrant tinctures are carefully crafted to capture over 90% of all phytocannabinoid as CBD while retaining the natural terpenes. ∙ Origins ~ Organically grown hemp from the USA ∙ 0% THC ~ Rich broad-spectrum hemp oil Tinctures are a timeless method of delivering the medicinal benefits of hemp to users in small doses. Designed for sublingual application but may be used topically as well. Experience the wonder of mitruehealth CBD and take charge of your well-being today, you’ll be glad you did.
on September 4th, 2019
My experience with this product and company has been wonderful! I’ve tried other CBD oil tinctures in the past, but all have not had as high-quality CBD oil as this. I was able to discuss what I was looking for with the folks at mitruehealth, and I was given answers immediately including where they source the product from and the standards at which the product is held to. I started on this tincture of 250mg, then bumped up to 500mg after 2 months since I could use some more help with my anxiety and stress. So far, I’ve been able to sleep better and stay calm throughout the day by religiously taking my daily dosage. Thank you, mitruehealth!!!
on August 12th, 2019
I lived with the nagging pain of inflammation on my foot's outer arch, for years. I began using their CBD oil and had overnight relief. The result for me was immediate and long-lasting. I am back to my weekly routine without pain during and after my walks! A great find, a great product with no unwarranted side-effects.
on August 9th, 2019
Honestly I can’t believe how much this product has helped me from headaches to muscle aches. It’s great to have an all natural product to go to for all my ailments. Since it was my first time trying CBD oil I had a lot of questions and the customer service was super helpful in answering all my concerns.