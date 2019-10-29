 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
miTincture - 500mg, Premium Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil, 0% THC, Save 25%! with Coupon Code "Leafly"

by mitruehealth

About this product

Our Broad-Spectrum CBD oil tincture activates cannabinoid receptors throughout the body to help regulate, regain, and maintain your health and vitality. miTincture delivers a winning combination of CBD with abundant terpenes to give you a whole new feeling about self-care. KEY BENEFITS ∙ Stimulates your body’s healing process ∙ Makes you feel good from top to bottom ∙ Wholesome support as nature intended KEY FEATURES Our vibrant tinctures are carefully crafted to capture over 90% of all phytocannabinoid as CBD while retaining the natural terpenes. ∙ Origins ~ Organically grown hemp from the USA ∙ 0% THC ~ Rich broad-spectrum hemp oil Tinctures are a timeless method of delivering the medicinal benefits of hemp to users in small doses. Designed for sublingual application but may be used topically as well. Experience the wonder of mitruehealth CBD and take charge of your well-being today, you’ll be glad you did.

5.05

Boomer58

A great product that has helped me from the very beginning. I am sleeping much better and staying relaxed throughout the day.

SarahJean92

I started on the 250mg tincture, then bumped up to 500mg after 2 months since I could use some more help with my anxiety and stress. I knew that this is of the best quality so I wasn’t hesitant about trying another of their products. At my worst, I wouldn’t sleep and this caused so much stress on my body that I’d be sore and had no energy to do things that I loved. My experience so far shows that I’ve been able to sleep better and stay calm throughout the day by religiously taking my daily dosage. This has helped me get my life back! I’m back on my feet and enjoying my life and everything it has to offer! You cannot put a price on that!

Laneyspapa

Pain in my upper back and shoulders felt like a big knot that I needed to untie. I wanted a natural alternative to over the counter meds and began using their higher potency tinctures. I am now noticeably relaxed during the day and sleeping much better since using mitruehealth. The CBD oil has a fresh mint flavor and easy to take with the dropper provided. It’s been a good experience!

mitruehealth processes and distributes CBD oil products of the most exceptional quality. We sell precious Broad-Spectrum, 0.0% THC, organically grown hemp farmed in the United States. Regulate, regain, and maintain your health and vitality, try mitruehealth today.