VG Cloud Tincture - Apple Flavor - CBD & Terpene Rich Hemp Oil - 150mg (15ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$59.99MSRP
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Our Broad-Spectrum CBD oil tincture activates cannabinoid receptors throughout the body to help regulate, regain, and maintain your health and vitality. miTincture delivers a winning combination of CBD with abundant terpenes to give you a whole new feeling about self-care. KEY BENEFITS ∙ Stimulates your body’s healing process ∙ Makes you feel good from top to bottom ∙ Wholesome support as nature intended KEY FEATURES Our vibrant tinctures are carefully crafted to capture over 90% of all phytocannabinoid as CBD while retaining the natural terpenes. ∙ Origins ~ Organically grown hemp from the USA ∙ 0% THC ~ Rich broad-spectrum hemp oil Tinctures are a timeless method of delivering the medicinal benefits of hemp to users in small doses. Designed for sublingual application but may be used topically as well. Experience the wonder of mitruehealth CBD and take charge of your well-being today, you’ll be glad you did.
on October 29th, 2019
A great product that has helped me from the very beginning. I am sleeping much better and staying relaxed throughout the day.
on September 4th, 2019
I started on the 250mg tincture, then bumped up to 500mg after 2 months since I could use some more help with my anxiety and stress. I knew that this is of the best quality so I wasn’t hesitant about trying another of their products. At my worst, I wouldn’t sleep and this caused so much stress on my body that I’d be sore and had no energy to do things that I loved. My experience so far shows that I’ve been able to sleep better and stay calm throughout the day by religiously taking my daily dosage. This has helped me get my life back! I’m back on my feet and enjoying my life and everything it has to offer! You cannot put a price on that!
on August 12th, 2019
Pain in my upper back and shoulders felt like a big knot that I needed to untie. I wanted a natural alternative to over the counter meds and began using their higher potency tinctures. I am now noticeably relaxed during the day and sleeping much better since using mitruehealth. The CBD oil has a fresh mint flavor and easy to take with the dropper provided. It’s been a good experience!