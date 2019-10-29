SarahJean92 on September 4th, 2019

I started on the 250mg tincture, then bumped up to 500mg after 2 months since I could use some more help with my anxiety and stress. I knew that this is of the best quality so I wasn’t hesitant about trying another of their products. At my worst, I wouldn’t sleep and this caused so much stress on my body that I’d be sore and had no energy to do things that I loved. My experience so far shows that I’ve been able to sleep better and stay calm throughout the day by religiously taking my daily dosage. This has helped me get my life back! I’m back on my feet and enjoying my life and everything it has to offer! You cannot put a price on that!