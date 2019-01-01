About this product
Beginners Paradise 2.0. This full spectrum 2:1 CBD/THC flavor contains whole plant CBD with an amazing subtle tropical banana kick. Banana lovers beware: you may just want to keep on puffing. Perfect entry level strength with a sweet banana kick. Heightens the senses, relaxes the mind, calms the soul.
About this brand
Mixmasters
Mixmasters cannabis vape line, est. in Los Angeles, California, is crafted by 20 year industry veterans. Mixmasters is breaking the mold within the vape pen industry with blended strains & flavors. Our THC & CBD vape pens are convenient, compact & stylish. We offer disposable vape products & cartridges that fit seamlessly with our pen & charger. All of our oils produce an artisan crafted blend of all natural cannabis. We offer 7 strains of unique custom blends for our THC pen and 4 varieties from our CBD line. Our mission is to provide the highest quality products! Pesticide free No chemical additives Triple distilled All natural