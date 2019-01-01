 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Contains hints of Blue Dream, which originates from Blueberry Indica with Haze (sativa) and key dominate terpenes of Fire OG. Popular for daytime use, Blue Fire delivers a calming, creative euphoria without a severe sedative effect. This combination of flavor indulges the senses to a unique Mixmasters experience.

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Mixmasters cannabis vape line, est. in Los Angeles, California, is crafted by 20 year industry veterans. Mixmasters is breaking the mold within the vape pen industry with blended strains & flavors. Our THC & CBD vape pens are convenient, compact & stylish. We offer disposable vape products & cartridges that fit seamlessly with our pen & charger. All of our oils produce an artisan crafted blend of all natural cannabis. We offer 7 strains of unique custom blends for our THC pen and 4 varieties from our CBD line. Our mission is to provide the highest quality products! Pesticide free No chemical additives Triple distilled All natural