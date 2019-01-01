 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Mixmasters

About this product

The dominant terpenes in Super Sour Diesel and Trainwreck are blended into this flavor to create a unique pine, citrus, and jet fuel opus. Perfect for those mid-day mind blocks, this potent sativa is a good choice for daytime use, although may be overpowering for new users.

About this strain

Super Sour Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Taking after its popular parents, Super Sour Diesel is one incredible sativa. A potent cross between Super Silver Haze and Sour Diesel, Super Sour Diesel knocks out stress and pain while fostering creativity and euphoria. Super Sour Diesel energizes, making it great for daytime use. New users, however, should use caution when trying this strain. Super Sour Diesel produces strong cerebral effects, which may be overpowering to novice MMJ patients. Familiar users will be surprised at this strain’s introspective spark. Sociable and fun, the effects of this strain are felt upon first taste. Super Sour Diesel’s pungent, fuel-like aroma speaks to the sheer strength of this strain.

About this brand

Mixmasters cannabis vape line, est. in Los Angeles, California, is crafted by 20 year industry veterans. Mixmasters is breaking the mold within the vape pen industry with blended strains & flavors. Our THC & CBD vape pens are convenient, compact & stylish. We offer disposable vape products & cartridges that fit seamlessly with our pen & charger. All of our oils produce an artisan crafted blend of all natural cannabis. We offer 7 strains of unique custom blends for our THC pen and 4 varieties from our CBD line. Our mission is to provide the highest quality products! Pesticide free No chemical additives Triple distilled All natural