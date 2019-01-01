About this product
Sure to elevate your senses, Sex Pot will stimulate your body and mind with subtle smooth & mild flavors that fill the mouth. This flavor is a good choice for daytime use or….well….you know.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Mixmasters
Mixmasters cannabis vape line, est. in Los Angeles, California, is crafted by 20 year industry veterans. Mixmasters is breaking the mold within the vape pen industry with blended strains & flavors. Our THC & CBD vape pens are convenient, compact & stylish. We offer disposable vape products & cartridges that fit seamlessly with our pen & charger. All of our oils produce an artisan crafted blend of all natural cannabis. We offer 7 strains of unique custom blends for our THC pen and 4 varieties from our CBD line. Our mission is to provide the highest quality products! Pesticide free No chemical additives Triple distilled All natural