Type: Sativa Dominant Hybrid Potential THC: 24% Flowering Time: 10-11 Weeks It was breed in the Netherlands, need I say more? Jack Herer is a sativa that will give you a clear headed high and frosty nugs. This is the strain you need if you want a blissful and productive day. You will not be disappointed if you grow Jack Herer. You might be asking, "Why the duck?" Well we at MJ Grove found it funny. His name is Phillipe and he is our assessor of seeds (not really just go with it). He makes sure we are only shipping product we would want to grow. When you visit MJGrove.com you may notice our seeds are listed as "legally hemp." This DOES NOT mean they will grow hemp plants. It means in the seed form there is less than 0.3% THC present. Third party testing confirms this fact and allows us to legally ship seeds across the United States. We are, at the time of writing this, the only company shipping legally. Once planted, our seeds are guaranteed Dank Marijuana or your money back. Did you know MJ Grove offers free shipping? That's right, no matter what or how much you order we will always ship for free!