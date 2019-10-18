About this product

Type: Sativa Dominant Hybrid Potential THC: 22% Flowering Time: 9-10 Weeks Lemon Pie strain was created by Snoop Dog himself. You will be getting some FIRE! If you like lemon and weed this will be the strain for you. I am always a big fan of a cup of coffee and some pie. Bake the buds until the trichomes are ready. Cool this pie with a nice long cure. Consume this dessert with some coffee for a good ol’ fashioned hippy speedball. Or you know, do your own thing. You might be asking, "Why the duck?" Well we at MJ Grove found it funny. His name is Phillipe and he is our assessor of seeds (not really just go with it). He makes sure we are only shipping product we would want to grow. When you visit MJGrove.com you may notice our seeds are listed as "legally hemp." This DOES NOT mean they will grow hemp plants. It means in the seed form there is less than 0.3% THC present. Third party testing confirms this fact and allows us to legally ship seeds across the United States. We are, at the time of writing this, the only company shipping legally. Once planted, our seeds are guaranteed Dank Marijuana or your money back. Did you know MJ Grove offers free shipping? That's right, no matter what or how much you order we will always ship for free!