Lemon Pie Feminized Seeds

by MJ Grove

About this product

Type: Sativa Dominant Hybrid Potential THC: 22% Flowering Time: 9-10 Weeks Lemon Pie strain was created by Snoop Dog himself. You will be getting some FIRE! If you like lemon and weed this will be the strain for you. I am always a big fan of a cup of coffee and some pie. Bake the buds until the trichomes are ready. Cool this pie with a nice long cure. Consume this dessert with some coffee for a good ol’ fashioned hippy speedball. Or you know, do your own thing. You might be asking, "Why the duck?" Well we at MJ Grove found it funny. His name is Phillipe and he is our assessor of seeds (not really just go with it). He makes sure we are only shipping product we would want to grow. When you visit MJGrove.com you may notice our seeds are listed as "legally hemp." This DOES NOT mean they will grow hemp plants. It means in the seed form there is less than 0.3% THC present. Third party testing confirms this fact and allows us to legally ship seeds across the United States. We are, at the time of writing this, the only company shipping legally. Once planted, our seeds are guaranteed Dank Marijuana or your money back. Did you know MJ Grove offers free shipping? That's right, no matter what or how much you order we will always ship for free!

Lemon Pie from Leafs by Snoop is a sativa-dominant hybrid that will bring about relaxation and creativity. It carries hints of citrus, spice, and diesel flavor in dense, orange-haired buds. Testing over 22% in THC, this powerful strain will have you out and about doing your favorite indoor or outdoor activities. 

About this brand

MJ Grove is a company dedicated to uniting cannabis and technology. Our research team is hard at work developing innovative techniques to make cannabis consumption more enjoyable. Already we offer cannabis seeds screened and selected to comply with the 2018 Farm bill without sacrificing the dankest ganja available. We can legally ship our seeds across the United States and they still grow the best marijuana around.