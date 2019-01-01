About this product

Do you want to rep your favorite brand? Wait we're not your favorite brand? Well maybe you're not our favorite customer! Yeah didn't think about that did you. Ha. Anyway, MJ Grove is beginning to look into apparel. That means you can have quality shirts in conjunction with dank seeds and danker technology. We have decided that we would rather give quality. The price may look high but it is not going to be as high as you are after you grow the seeds that come with these shirts. We will be giving you a free packet of seeds with these shirts! The quantity and type will be determined during shipping. All I can say right now is they will be fire! So to be very clear, you will receive some of our premium cannabis seeds, a shirt that is soft and made to last, and we might even consider you our favorite customer. Our founder has personally tested these shirts. They are legit. *If you contact us with the origin of the quote we will give you a $5 off code*