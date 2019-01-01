About this product

The cannabis seed finder is a way that you and MJ Grove can work together to get the products you want. Many companies offer only what is on their website. At MJ Grove we strive to be different and offer everything you want and more. If you have always wanted to try a specific strain then let our detectives get to work. We will find you what you want! Don't know what you want? Submit what strains you have liked and what you are looking for and MJ Grove will find you a new favorite seed. MJ Grove puts the customer first. That includes finding seeds specifically tailored for you. The Seed Finder sets MJ Grove apart. We want to put the customer first and that is what we are going to do! Allowing us the opportunity to supply you the perfect match of cannabis genetics is just one way we will always put the customer first.