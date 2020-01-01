 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
MJ Hybrid Full Training Program

by MJ Hybrid Solutions

Ideal for dispensaries and cannabis companies looking to train their employees. The MJ Hybrid Training System is a two-fold approach. In order to meet consumer needs, employees need to be cross-trained on both cannabis education and how to effectively communicate to meet each customers’ needs. This training has helped many companies (dispensaries) increase their sales, customer loyalty and employee engagement.

MJ Hybrid Solutions is an online sales training and cannabis education program for dispensary teams, CBD retail stores, product companies, and all sales professionals in the cannabis space.