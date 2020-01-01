 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Pinapple Express Gummies 100mg 5-pack
Hybrid

Pinapple Express Gummies 100mg 5-pack

by MKX Oil Company

About this product

Our edibles are perfectly infused with the very finest MKX Oil and only highest of quality products! At MKX Oil Co we strongly believe our patients deserve only the best! Patients over profits!Our edible gummies are particularly popular & low key way to enjoy without being noticeable.

About this strain

Pineapple Express

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.

About this brand

