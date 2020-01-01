 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Twisted Haze Cartridge 1g

by MKX Oil Company

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The Twisted Citrus high is best described as exciting. It begins with a blissful cerebral rush that will have you feeling upbeat and ready to take on any project. Eye pressure and pain will melt away leaving you with full body tingles and full relaxation. Your energy will begin to increase and you’ll suddenly feel motivated and creative. Enjoy this uptick for hours as this is a long hall high.

About this brand

