Fire OG Cartridge 0.5g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
0.5 grams
$50.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The Twisted Citrus high is best described as exciting. It begins with a blissful cerebral rush that will have you feeling upbeat and ready to take on any project. Eye pressure and pain will melt away leaving you with full body tingles and full relaxation. Your energy will begin to increase and you’ll suddenly feel motivated and creative. Enjoy this uptick for hours as this is a long hall high.
Be the first to review this product.