Small Taster
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Great for traveling and carrying with you for daily use. Never misplace your lighter again! The water resistant and smell proof case fits snugly in your glove compartment or your backpack. Features: Compact travel smoker's kit Water resistant & smell-proof case Keeps gear & accessories altogether Measures 5.5" x 4.55" x 2.2" See complete kit contents below
Be the first to review this product.