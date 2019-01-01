About this product

Features 3 in one set (bubbler, pipe, one hitter) Revolutionary smoking technology Pieces included: bubbler head adapter, diffused downstream, helix mouth piece, spoon pipe bowl, taster/one hitter bowl piece, oversized cone shaped bowl piece, k clip Clear with blue or red logo 14.4mm joint The motion of the smoke is created by micro-holes at the shoulders of the funnel-shaped body, also called a \'Venturi Chamber.\' These holes, all angled in the same direction, produce the air intake for the system. The result is an aeration process that has three benefits: 1. It slows the burning, conserving tobacco 2. The infusion of air creates a smoother draw 3. It creates a fascinating swirling motion similar to a tornado