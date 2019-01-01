 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Helix Jet Flash Set

Helix Jet Flash Set

by Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Write a review
Mo Beta Glass, Co. Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Helix Jet Flash Set
Mo Beta Glass, Co. Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Helix Jet Flash Set
Mo Beta Glass, Co. Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Helix Jet Flash Set

Buy Here

About this product

Features 3 in one set (bubbler, pipe, one hitter) Revolutionary smoking technology Pieces included: bubbler head adapter, diffused downstream, helix mouth piece, spoon pipe bowl, taster/one hitter bowl piece, oversized cone shaped bowl piece, k clip Clear with blue or red logo 14.4mm joint The motion of the smoke is created by micro-holes at the shoulders of the funnel-shaped body, also called a \'Venturi Chamber.\' These holes, all angled in the same direction, produce the air intake for the system. The result is an aeration process that has three benefits: 1. It slows the burning, conserving tobacco 2. The infusion of air creates a smoother draw 3. It creates a fascinating swirling motion similar to a tornado

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Mo Beta Glass, Co. Logo
We have everything for the smoking connoisseur!