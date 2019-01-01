About this product

We are legion. Expect us. Colorful, comfortable, and casual, our all-over-print dye-sublimated T-Shirts make for great festival gear, rave clothing, or every day wear. Each shirt features custom artwork on the front, back, sleeves, and collar. Features Featuring original artwork from visionary artist Jumbie Made from soft, and slightly stretchy fabric 100% dye-sublimated polyester All-over color print and cut and sew production Proudly 100% Made in America