About this product

Our new Eclipse Collection crop top are fully reversible and match our new leggings! Made from Eco friendly bamboo-Sorona blend and soft poly spandex, this versatile top is perfect for everyday wear or athletics. Designed for yoga, movement, dance, and flow. We created a comfortable fit that will hug your body and accentuate your curves with a beautiful hourglass shape. Show your true colors and mix and match these fun colorful designs. Features Original comfortable design. Fully reversible. Original prints by Jumbie Art. Eco friendly bamboo-Sorona blend made in the USA. Proudly printed and sewn in Los Angeles, California.