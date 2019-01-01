 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Apparel
  4. Hoodies
  5. Jumbie Art Padma Women's Hooded Shirt

Jumbie Art Padma Women's Hooded Shirt

by Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Write a review
Mo Beta Glass, Co. Apparel Hoodies Jumbie Art Padma Women's Hooded Shirt
Mo Beta Glass, Co. Apparel Hoodies Jumbie Art Padma Women's Hooded Shirt

$80.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

New Jumbie Art Eclipse Collection hood shirt features our beautiful prints with stealth design. Art accents inside the hood and on the edges made it for an every day fashionable shirt. Made from soft, breathable bamboo cotton rayon blend. This shirt will keep you cool on a hot day and warm at night, one of our most versatile items. Features Super comfort and Eco-friendly natural fiber blend. Original prints by Jumbie Art. Full length sleeve design. Art accents inside hood and edges. Sleek cut scoop design on front and back. Proudly printed and sewn in Los Angeles, California.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Mo Beta Glass, Co. Logo
We have everything for the smoking connoisseur!