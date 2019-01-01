About this product

Our new Eclipse Collection leggings are fully reversible and feature new prints! We have created the most versatile pair of leggings yet. The waistband includes a stash pocket and has artwork on both sides and the legs feature full color on one side and black on the the other. When turned inside out you are left with the colorful waistband and black legs for a completely different look. Our high quality fabric will last for many years and will not fade. Designed for movement, dance, yoga, and flow these leggings are a perfect fit. Show your true colors and mix and match these fun colorful designs. Features Original comfortable design. Fully reversible. Original prints by Jumbie Art. Stash pocket in waistband. High quality poly spandex will not fade. Proudly printed and sewn in Los Angeles, California.