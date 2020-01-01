 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Mo Beta Glass, Co.

About this product

The Kayd Mayd 3D Printed Apollo Series Water Pipe is made with 3D printed plastic and includes a glass diffused downstem and herb slide. These pipes are made to be extremely durable and shatter resistant so they can withstand repeated drops onto solid concrete. Because these pipes are so durable they are a great option for bringing to festivals, on camping trips and anywhere else that requires a travel friendly pipe. Made in the USA, these brightly colored pipes each have a unique color pattern so that no two pipes are the same. The Apollo Series Water Pipe has an Apollo Mission emblem for which the pipe was named. Features: 14mm female water pipe 3D printed plastic Extremely durable & shatter resistant Includes glass diffused downstem & glass herb slide Made in the USA Multiple size options Colors vary

About this brand

We have everything for the smoking connoisseur!