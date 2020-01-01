 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. MJ Arsenal Infinity Mini Rig - 5" / 10mm Female

MJ Arsenal Infinity Mini Rig - 5" / 10mm Female

by Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Write a review
Mo Beta Glass, Co. Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs MJ Arsenal Infinity Mini Rig - 5" / 10mm Female

$69.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

The Infinity Mini Rig from MJ Arsenal is an in-house dab rig style creation made with durable scientific glass and egg style percolation. Includes a 10mm quartz banger. Stands 5 inches tall. *5 inch glass oil rig *Durable boro glass *Egg style percolation *Cyclone filtration *Double uptake recycler *10mm female joint connection Quartz banger included

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Mo Beta Glass, Co. Logo
We have everything for the smoking connoisseur!