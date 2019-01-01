About this product
The Mug Pipe Stoner Girl holds 11 ounces of your customers favorite beverage and dry herb. Features the Stoner Girl graphic. This is a working pipe with a herb bowl, carburetor and mouthpiece handle. Made of ceramic. Features: 11oz ceramic coffee cup waterpipe Stoner Girl motif Includes mouthpiece in the handle and carb Available in red, white and blue
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Mo Beta Glass, Co.
We have everything for the smoking connoisseur!