SMART RIG This device unlocks the true power of concentrates, providing the clearest expression of the potency, flavor, and effects of the plant they're derived from. This means you get the most efficient and enjoyable experience, faster and easier than ever before, with no learning curve. 20 SECOND AVERAGE HEAT-UP FULL SPECS Hand-blown borosilicate glass Water filtration 4 unique user heat settings 20 sec average heat up time Intelligent temperature calibration Sesh-Mode Functionality 7” high x 2.75” base 2 hour fast charge time 30 dab average battery life Removable ceramic bowl LED light band Carrying case included Haptic feedback Rugged silicone base INTELLIGENT TEMPERATURE CALIBRATION The smartware automatically adjusts heat times if your bowl is still hot. This provides a more consistent experience during repeated use and sesh-mode. LED LIGHT BAND / HAPTIC FEEDBACK The discreet light band provides battery and heat cycle indicators when needed, and conceals itself when they're not. Haptic feedback keeps your timing spot on so you're getting the perfect hit. FAST CHARGING / LONG LASTING The battery fully charges in 2 hours when using the supercharger. It lasts around 30 dabs.