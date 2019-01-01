 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. Rio Low Temp Portable Dab Unit - 6.25"

Rio Low Temp Portable Dab Unit - 6.25"

by Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Write a review
Mo Beta Glass, Co. Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Rio Low Temp Portable Dab Unit - 6.25"
Mo Beta Glass, Co. Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Rio Low Temp Portable Dab Unit - 6.25"
Mo Beta Glass, Co. Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Rio Low Temp Portable Dab Unit - 6.25"
Mo Beta Glass, Co. Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Rio Low Temp Portable Dab Unit - 6.25"
Mo Beta Glass, Co. Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Rio Low Temp Portable Dab Unit - 6.25"

$193.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

The Rio is a low temp all-inclusive dab rig that is perfect for cold starts. The glass dab rig sits in a swirled resin base with a torch lighter oriented with the flame right on the bottom of the low-temp quartz nail. Features an inline perc for filtration and includes a glass carb cap. Everything comes packaged in a hard shell zippered case with protective foam. Cold starts are done by dropping your dab into a clean quartz nail before its hot and then slowly heating it up. Put the carb cap on and wait until the concentrate begins to bubble and turn into a vapor. Turn off the torch and turn the carb cap as you inhale. This method allows users to get more flavorful hits than traditional dabbing methods. Features: 6.25 inch glass oil rig All-inclusive setup Durable boro glass Inline perc Torch with overflow Great for cold starts

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Mo Beta Glass, Co. Logo
We have everything for the smoking connoisseur!