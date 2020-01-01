 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Session Designer Water Pipe 10" 10mm F

Session Designer Water Pipe 10" 10mm F

by Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Write a review
Mo Beta Glass, Co. Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Session Designer Water Pipe 10" 10mm F
Mo Beta Glass, Co. Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Session Designer Water Pipe 10" 10mm F

$119.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This stylized designer water pipe by Session is specially designed to be elegant yet functional so that you can focus on enjoying your own smoke session. This pipe features a tapered form and angled mouthpiece to create a beautifully sleek appearance. The silicone footer on the base indicates the appropriate water line and protects your glass from hard surfaces. Includes two bowls and two downstems (because accidents happen) made from quality borosilicate glass. Multiple colors available. Features: 10 inches tall 10mm female joint Silicone base footer Borosilicate glass Includes extra grommet, bowl, and downstem Multiple colors available

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Mo Beta Glass, Co. Logo
We have everything for the smoking connoisseur!