 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Agent Orange Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

Agent Orange Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by Moani Naturals

Write a review
Moani Naturals Cannabis Pre-rolls Agent Orange Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Agent Orange Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack by Moani Naturals

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Agent Orange

Agent Orange
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Pinene

Don’t let the name scare you! A well-balanced hybrid combining the smooth Orange Velvet with the bold Jack the Ripper, Agent Orange by MzJill Genetics will capture your senses. Wonderful smells of oranges and fresh-cut citrus will immediately entice you, while the pigments of deep maroon and purple will make its buds stand out in a sea of green. The effects are often uplifting and motivating, serving as a great mood enhancer if you are feeling lethargic or depressed.

About this brand

Moani Naturals Logo
From the North Shore to the Puget Sound, Moani Naturals has taken to heart the process of creating the finest marijuana. Grown locally in Arlington, WA, Moani is a collective of experienced indoor growers committed to producing only the absolute best natural products. From seed to harvest only natural production techniques, products and organic fertilizers are used. Moani consistently represents the finest of Hawaiian traditions, respect for the land, the process and most of all, the finished product. Our products consistently supply Washington state retailers with the finest cannabis available. We take pride in replicating the lush growth environment of the Hawaiian Islands in every sense of the word. We invite you to experience our products first hand and we look forward to serving all of your cannabis needs. We are confident that you will love the beauty and fragrance of our namesake, Moani Naturals.