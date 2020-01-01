 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blueberry Infused Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by Moani Naturals

Moani Naturals Cannabis Pre-rolls Blueberry Infused Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

About this product

Blueberry Infused Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack by Moani Naturals

Blueberry

Blueberry

Blueberry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry's legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times' Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best Indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry's cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

 

About this brand

Moani Naturals

From the North Shore to the Puget Sound, Moani Naturals has taken to heart the process of creating the finest marijuana. Grown locally in Arlington, WA, Moani is a collective of experienced indoor growers committed to producing only the absolute best natural products. From seed to harvest only natural production techniques, products and organic fertilizers are used. Moani consistently represents the finest of Hawaiian traditions, respect for the land, the process and most of all, the finished product. Our products consistently supply Washington state retailers with the finest cannabis available. We take pride in replicating the lush growth environment of the Hawaiian Islands in every sense of the word. We invite you to experience our products first hand and we look forward to serving all of your cannabis needs. We are confident that you will love the beauty and fragrance of our namesake, Moani Naturals.