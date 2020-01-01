 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Original Glue (GG4)

by Moani Naturals

Original Glue (GG4) by Moani Naturals

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

From the North Shore to the Puget Sound, Moani Naturals has taken to heart the process of creating the finest marijuana. Grown locally in Arlington, WA, Moani is a collective of experienced indoor growers committed to producing only the absolute best natural products. From seed to harvest only natural production techniques, products and organic fertilizers are used. Moani consistently represents the finest of Hawaiian traditions, respect for the land, the process and most of all, the finished product. Our products consistently supply Washington state retailers with the finest cannabis available. We take pride in replicating the lush growth environment of the Hawaiian Islands in every sense of the word. We invite you to experience our products first hand and we look forward to serving all of your cannabis needs. We are confident that you will love the beauty and fragrance of our namesake, Moani Naturals.