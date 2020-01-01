From the North Shore to the Puget Sound, Moani Naturals has taken to heart the process of creating the finest marijuana. Grown locally in Arlington, WA, Moani is a collective of experienced indoor growers committed to producing only the absolute best natural products. From seed to harvest only natural production techniques, products and organic fertilizers are used. Moani consistently represents the finest of Hawaiian traditions, respect for the land, the process and most of all, the finished product. Our products consistently supply Washington state retailers with the finest cannabis available. We take pride in replicating the lush growth environment of the Hawaiian Islands in every sense of the word. We invite you to experience our products first hand and we look forward to serving all of your cannabis needs. We are confident that you will love the beauty and fragrance of our namesake, Moani Naturals.