 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Wookies Pre-Roll 1g
Hybrid

Wookies Pre-Roll 1g

by Moani Naturals

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Wookies

Wookies

Wookies (not to be confused with the strain “Wookie” or the enormous, sentient space-bears of Star Wars) is an indica-dominant cross of White 91 (The White x Chemdawg 91) and Girl Scout Cookies. Known for its loud terpene profile and high-THC percentage, Wookies grows the Cookies genetic line while standing firmly on its own in terms of effects. It combines the generous trichome production of White 91 with the minty, musky aroma of the GSC “Forum Cut” to create a strain that is potent and pleasing to the senses.    

About this brand

Moani Naturals Logo
From the North Shore to the Puget Sound, Moani Naturals has taken to heart the process of creating the finest marijuana. Grown locally in Arlington, WA, Moani is a collective of experienced indoor growers committed to producing only the absolute best natural products. From seed to harvest only natural production techniques, products and organic fertilizers are used. Moani consistently represents the finest of Hawaiian traditions, respect for the land, the process and most of all, the finished product. Our products consistently supply Washington state retailers with the finest cannabis available. We take pride in replicating the lush growth environment of the Hawaiian Islands in every sense of the word. We invite you to experience our products first hand and we look forward to serving all of your cannabis needs. We are confident that you will love the beauty and fragrance of our namesake, Moani Naturals.