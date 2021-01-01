Lemon Sour Diesel Live Badder 0.5g
by Modern Hippies Extract Co.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Blue Dream Badder Crunch Berries Badder Forbidden Fruit Live Badder Lemon Sour Diesel Live Badder Purple Mountain Diamond Badder Rosetta Critical Wax OG 18 Live Sugar
About this brand
Modern Hippies Extract Co.
About this strain
Lemon Diesel
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Lemon Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing California Sour with Lost Coast OG. This strain produces effects that are relaxing but still allow you to be focused and coherent. Some say Lemon Diesel is a creeper strain, meaning that the high comes on slower than you might expect. This strain offers a delicious flavor that is fruity and sweet with hints of citrus and pepper. Growers say Lemon Diesel has a flowering time of 9-10 weeks. This strain placed in the top 10 at the Emerald Cannabis Cup in 2010.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.