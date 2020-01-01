 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Afghani Bullrider Shatter 3.5g

Afghani Bullrider Shatter 3.5g

by Mohave Cannabis Co

Write a review
Mohave Cannabis Co Concentrates Solvent Afghani Bullrider Shatter 3.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Afghani Bullrider Shatter 3.5g by Mohave Cannabis Co

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Afghani Bullrider

Afghani Bullrider

This strain has quite a few myths circulating about its original appearance. It blew up in San Diego before spreading to the rest of the West Coast. Afghani Bullrider is pretty to look at, with light green buds covered in orange hairs, and has a strong sweet and sour smell with some piney freshness. This strain is a heavy hitter that delivers strong couchlock effects, but won't leave you feeling sleepy. It heads straight to the brain and may boost creative thoughts while providing physical relaxation.

About this brand

Mohave Cannabis Co Logo
Mohave Cannabis Co. represents good people, good weed, and good times. Everything we do is for our patients’ well-being. We’re committed to the core values of quality, fun, family, care, and community. From schools of fish to valleys of green, where there’s water, there’s life. Jump in, float the current, wet your feet, and clear your head. We celebrate the river and the gifts that it brings. The river is good medicine and it is our story. Mohave’s business model is inspired by nature’s abundance and generosity. It is our priority and purpose to give back. We are a family, a movement, a brotherhood. No membership is required. We’ve witnessed the ability of cannabis to relieve pain, bring people together, and encourage goodwill. Cannabis helps us to appreciate the moment and each other. Our products include Mohave Green (flower), Mohave Xtracts (concentrates), and Mohave Munch (edibles). Visit us at www.MohaveCannabis.com. You know where to find us.