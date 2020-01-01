Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Black Dahlia x Ace of Spades // THC: 21.70% // CBD: -% // Total Cannabinoids: -% - Tax included in flower prices.
Be the first to review this product.
Black Cherry Soda is named after its fruity, soda-like taste and unusually dark purple color. This strain has spawned other favorites like Black Dahlia and Ace of Spades. It has balanced mind and body effects and it's a potent medicine that hits without heavy sedation, making it popular among patients treating severe symptoms throughout the day.