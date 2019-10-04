Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Blackberry Fire by Mohave Cannabis Co
on October 4th, 2019
Picked up from debbie's off of the 101. Loved the Gelato I got, but this BlackBerry Fire's taste is just meh, a bit disappointing. The effects are another story, offering a nice light sativa like buzz with dominant indica waves to complement a nice head rush from the dabbing experience. I enjoy the high not the taste. -3 Stars.
Blackberry Fire by Purple Caper Seeds is a fuel-flavored cross of Blackberry Kush and Fire Lady. This strain was awarded 2nd place at the 2016 HempCon Cup Awards. Its terpene profile is less berry and more gas, offering sour, chemically sweetness with hints of fruit throughout. This strain’s long-lasting buzz lends itself to consumers seeking resilient physical effects.