Chiesel Shatter 1g
Mohave - Chiesel Shatter
About this strain
Chiesel
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Big Buddha Cheese and NYC Diesel come together to form the Chiesel cannabis variety. Strong smell is to be expected considering its lineage, and Chiesel provides a euphoric and functional stone. Chiesel has been known to produce a very high yield under optimum conditions.